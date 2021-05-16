Florida A&M baseball falls in regular season finale to North Carolina Central

DURHAM, NC. (famuathletics.com) — The Florida A&M baseball (21-32, 15-13 MEAC) team couldn't salvage a victory in its weekend series versus North Carolina Central (25-18, 17-11 MEAC), falling in the regular season finale 6-1.

Senior catcher Tucker Rayburn, led the Rattlers at the plate, accounting for two of FAMU's seven hits, going 2-for-3.

LJ Bryant, a junior outfielder, accounted for the only RBI of the game for the Rattlers. Bryant went 1-for-2 with a solo homerun. It was his second home run of the series.

FAMU pitcher Josh Barr (0-5) was handed the loss after working 3.0 innings, giving up two runs on one hit. He also struck out two batters, walking four.

On Deck

FAMU now travels to Norfolk, Va. for the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Baseball Tournament. As the MEAC Southern Division No. 2 seed, FAMU squares off against the MEAC Northern Division No.1 seed, Norfolk State, on May 20 at 3:30 p.m. at Marty L. Miller Field.