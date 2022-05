Florida A&M baseball falls in opening game to Bethune Cookman

famu

Posted at 12:56 AM, May 20, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —The Florida A&M opened their three game series against rival Bethune Cookman Thursday night with a 5-3 loss. Game two is Friday at 5:00.

