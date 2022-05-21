Florida A&M baseball ends regular season with win over rival Bethune-Cookman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball (26-28, 19-11 SWAC) came out victorious on Senior Day, defeating Bethune-Cookman 6-1 to close out the regular season.

The Rattlers scored first at the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Adam Haidermota to take a 1-0 lead. The Rattlers took control of the game scoring three runs at the bottom of the third. The Rattlers took a 4-0 lead on an Adam Haidermota RBI single. The Rattlers crossed home plate again at the bottom of the seventh on another RBI single by Haidermota to give them a 5-0 advantage. Haidermota finished the game with a team-high 3 RBIs.

Up Next: The Rattlers will head to Birmingham, Alabama, for the SWAC tournament beginning Wednesday, May 25. The Rattlers will be the #2 seed and will face Texas Southern/Prairie View at 9 a.m. CT.