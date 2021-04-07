Florida A&M baseball embracing canceled series, looking forward to tough week ahead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's been a weird week for the Florida A&M baseball team, or in head coach Jamey Shouppe's words, 'it was a COVID week.' Their scheduled series with North Carolina Central was postponed, giving the Rattlers a little break before a tough week ahead.

Whether that unplanned break works in their favor, Shouppe said he'll tell you after this week is over. What's ahead? Florida on Wednesday and then Norfolk State, who leads the MEAC's Northern Division.

Shouppe said he gave the team the weekend off, and now with recharged batteries, they're ready to get after it.

"Watching BP today, our bats seems to be a little fresher," he said Monday. "Our attitudes seem to be good. Sometimes you get into a lull this time in the season. I think the guys are happy to be out here today, the weather is beautiful. Hopefully we'll have a good week of preparation, a good game at Florida and get ready to play a very crucial conference opponent in a conference weekend series against Norfolk State."

FAMU's single game at Florida is set for Wednesday at 6. Their four game home stand against the Spartans begins on Friday.