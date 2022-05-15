Watch
Florida A&M baseball drops series finale to Jackson State

Posted at 3:52 PM, May 15, 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball (25-26, 18-9 SWAC) couldn't keep up with Jackson State as they lost to the Tigers 13-2 Sunday afternoon at Braddy Field. The Rattlers go winless in the weekend series, dropping five of six versus JSU this season.

The Rattlers scored at the top of the second on a SAC fly by Adam Haidermota to give them a 1-0 lead. The Rattlers scored again at the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Evan Badger to make it a 3-2 game. It would be all JSU the rest of the way as they scored seven runs at the bottom of the fifth to give them a 10-2 advantage.

The Rattlers return to action Thursday against Bethune-Cookman to close out the regular season.

