Florida A&M baseball drops home finale in extra innings to North Carolina A&T

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball nearly pulled off a weekend sweep of North Carolina A&T, but a two-run home run by the Aggies in extra innings was too much to overcome as the Rattlers lost the series finale 11-9.

Redshirt sophomore Robert Robinson and freshman Ethan Jenkins both had big games for the Rattlers at the plate. Robinson went 3-for-5 with double and two runs scored, while Jenkins went 2-for-4 with five RBIs, including a three-run homerun.

Josh Wilson (0-1) was saddled with the loss in relief, allowing two runs on two hits through 0.2 innings of work.

FAMU (21-28, 15-9 MEAC) trailed 3-0 in the bottom of the third when Seyjuan Lawrence got the Rattlers on the board by drawing a bases loaded walk.

In the fourth inning, FAMU claimed its first lead of the game with a four-run inning. After a strikeout to open the frame, the Rattlers once again loaded the bases. Adam Haidermota plated the first run following a wild pitch, cutting A&T's (18-32, 13-15 MEAC) lead to one. Jenkins then hit his second home run of the year, sending a three-run homer sailing over left field to put the Rattlers up 5-3.

After NC A&T regained the lead with a three-run top of the fifth, FAMU responded with another four-run inning.

Haidermota smacked a two-RBI single to right-field, giving the Rattlers a 7-6 advantage. Later in the inning, Jenkins hit a single to left field, driving in two more runs stretching the FAMU lead to 9-6.

The Aggies, however, didn't go away. NC A&T scored five unanswered runs over the final five innings.

In the top of the ninth, the Aggies were down to their final out with a man on third base trailing 9-8 with Chandellor Benton on the mound to close the game. A&T's Ryne Stanley hit a ground ball to third base, but a throwing error plated the Aggies' ninth run, pushing the game to extra innings.

With two outs at the top of the 10th, the Aggies hit a two-run shot go up 11-9 and take the series finale.

FAMU looks to secure the No.1 seed in the MEAC Southern Division with a trip to Durham, NC when they take on North Carolina Central in the final series of the regular season. The series runs from May 13-15. First pitch for Thursday's contest is set for 5 p.m.