Florida A&M baseball drops game two of series to Bethune-Cookman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball (25-28, 18-11 SWAC) drops another tough one to Bethune-Cookman, losing 4-1 Friday evening at Moore-Kittles Field.

BCU crossed home plate first on an RBI ground out at the top of the second to go up 1-0. BCU added two more runs at the top of the third to go up 3-0. Joseph Pierini got the Rattlers on the board, hitting a solo home run at the bottom of the third to make it a 3-1 game. BCU went up 4-1, scoring again at the top of the fourth.

The Rattlers will conclude the series and the regular season tomorrow at 1 p.m. Eight seniors will be honored before the first pitch.