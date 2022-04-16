Florida A&M baseball drops game two against Jackson State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — Florida A&M baseball (16-20, 10-4 SWAC) lose game two of three against Jackson State 15-6 at Moore-Kittles Field Friday evening.

The Tigers struck first, scoring four runs on three hits to take a 4-0 lead at the top of the first. The Rattlers got on the board on a two-RBI double by LJ Bryant to make it a 4-3 game. The Rattlers scored again at the bottom of the third on another RBI by Bryant to tie the game 4-4. The Rattlers took the lead on an RBI single by Joseph Pierini at the bottom of the fourth to make it a 5-4 game. The Rattlers had a chance at a late-game rally when Adam Haidermota hit an RBI single at the bottom of the seventh to make it an 8-6 game but fell short of a comeback.

The Rattlers conclude the series versus the Tigers tomorrow at 1 p.m.

