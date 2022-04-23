Florida A&M baseball drops game two against Alabama A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball (17-23, 11-6 SWAC) falls short of a comeback, losing to Alabama A&M 6-5 in game two Saturday afternoon at Moore-Kittles Field.

The Rattlers scored first on a SAC fly by Grant Rowell, allowing Zeddric Burnham to cross home plate to take an early 1-0 at the bottom of the first. LJ Bryant and Ethan Jenkins had solo home runs at the bottom of the second to give the Rattlers a 3-0 lead. The Bulldogs fought back into the game, scoring a run in three straight innings to tie the game 3-3 at the top of the fifth. The Bulldogs took the lead at the top of the sixth on a wild pitch by DJ Wilkinson to go up 4-3. The Bulldogs extended their lead at the top of the eighth, hitting a two-run home run, giving them a 6-3 advantage. The Rattlers stayed resilient, scoring on an RBI double by Jared Weber at the bottom of the eighth, making it a 6-4 game. The Rattlers would score again at the bottom of the ninth on a SAC fly to make it a 6-5 game, but the Bulldogs cut the rally short, striking out Camden Hart with bases loaded at the bottom of the ninth.

The Rattlers are back in action tomorrow at 1 p.m. to conclude the series against the Bulldogs.