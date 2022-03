DELAND, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball lose their third straight game falling to Stetson University 0-11 Saturday evening at Melching Field.

The Hatters scored five runs at the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. The Rattlers only registered five hits throughout the contest.

The Rattlers (6-10) look to end their three-game skid tomorrow at 1 p.m. in their final game against Stetson University.