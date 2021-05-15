Florida A&M baseball drops doubleheader at NCCU, clinches No. 2 seed in MEAC South

DURHAM, N.C. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — The Florida A&M baseball team lost both ends of a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) doubleheader to North Carolina Central, 4-1 and 5-0, on Friday afternoon at the Durham Athletic Park.

Game 1

FAMU (21-31, 15-12 MEAC) was limited to just one run on six hits, as the Rattlers fell 4-1.

Octavien Moyer and Jared Weber both put together multi-hit games, with Moyer going 2-for-4 and Weber going 2-for-3. Seyjuan Lawrence (1-for-3) picked up the only RBI of the game for the Rattlers.

Similar to Thursday's contest, FAMU got on the board first. Moyer opened the game with a leadoff base hit. After the next two batters were retired, Weber singled to the shortstop, with Moyer advancing to third on a throwing error. One batter later, Lawrence laced a single toward shortstop, scoring Moyer to give the Rattlers a 1-0 lead.

The Eagles responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame, including a leadoff home run by Kokko Figueiredo, putting NCCU on top 2-1.

NCCU (24-18, 16-11 MEAC) added two more runs in the fourth inning.

Josh Hancock (4-7) worked 3.1 innings, surrendering four runs on six hits, striking out three and walking four. Relievers Zach Morea, Josh McCollom and Ben Krizen combined to pitch 2.2 innings, allowing no runs on one hit with four strikeouts.

Game 2

FAMU struggled at the plate, registering just two hits in the 5-0 loss.

Starting pitcher Kelyn Fox (7-2), suffered his first loss since March 5. Fox pitched 6.0 innings, striking out six while surrendering five runs on eight hits.

Jared Weber (1-for-3) and Tucker Rayburn (1-for-3) accounted for FAMU's two hits.

NCCU tallied eight hits and hit two home runs.

NCCU pitcher Chris Kennrich (1-2) picked up the win. Kennrich pitched 5.0 innings, striking out four, allowing no runs on two hits.

On Deck

FAMU wraps up its series with NCCU on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

With Friday's losses, FAMU locked up the No. 2 seed in the MEAC Southern Division ahead of next week's MEAC Baseball Tournament, while NCCU will enter the tournament with No. 1 seed.

