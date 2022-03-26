Watch
Florida A&M baseball defeats Mississippi Valley State, ends losing skid

Rattler pitcher Viets goes six innings in the win
Vasha Hunt/AP
Florida A&M pitcher Hunter Viets (22) pitches against Alabama State during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Posted at 10:56 PM, Mar 25, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida A&M baseball team defeated Mississippi Valley State 12-3 Friday at Moore-Kittles Field to end a nine-game losing streak.

The Rattlers (7-16) got the bats going early in the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead on an RBI double by Ty Hanchey.

The Rattlers extended the lead in the first on a two-RBI by Adam Haidermota to go up 3-0. In the third, the Rattlers added to their lead on another Haidermota two-RBI base hit to make it a 5-1 game.

Tyler Dunbar hit a two-RBI single in the fourth to put the Rattlers up 8-1.

The Rattlers kept the bats moving, scoring four runs on two hits at the bottom of the seventh to go up 12-3.

Haidermota drove in six of the Rattlers 12 RBIs in the contest.

FAMU pitcher Hunter Viets pitched six innings, gave up four hits, one earned run, three walks and struck out five Delta Devils to earn the win.

Mississippi Valley State (6-7-1) scored a run in the second inning and two runs in the seventh inning of the SWAC contest.

