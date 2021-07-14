Florida A&M baseball credits administration for making move to SWAC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Last week Florida A&M officially made the switch over to the SWAC conference. A move that has gathered praise from everyone in the Rattlers athletic department. Head baseball coach Jamey Shouppe is one of them.

The move has created a buzz around the Rattlers program. And has ramped up excitement to return to the diamond in 2022. FAMU is by no means a stranger to playing against teams from the SWAC. And the move will allow his team to play against better competition more consistently. Something that will only make the program better in the long run

“The caliber of ball is very, very good. People say the SWAC is a baseball conference as well as other things but it’s definitely a baseball conference. I don’t think we could’ve said that about the MEAC," Shouppe told ABC 27. "So we’re excited to have a little more light shined on baseball. Especially HBCU baseball and SWAC now baseball. We’re excited about it. It’s a good move for us and you gotta credit our administration. Kortne Gosha and his staff making that happen.”

