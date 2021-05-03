Florida A&M baseball clinches series over Norfolk St. in 5-2 win

NORFOLK, Va. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M starting pitcher Kelyn Fox earned his sixth victory of the season as the Rattlers defeated Norfolk State 5-2, winning the weekend series, and retaining firm control of first place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Southern Division.

Fox (6-1) had a big game, striking out eight batters while holding NSU (19-24, 15-9 MEAC) to just one run on seven hits in 8.0 innings of work.

Offensively, FAMU (18-27, 12-8 MEAC) racked up 10 hits. LJ Bryant and Jared Weber both went 2-for-4 with Bryant adding an RBI. Octavien Moyer and Joseph Pierini drove in two runs apiece.

FAMU opened the scoring in the second inning when Moyer hit a two-RBI single, giving the Rattlers a 2-0 lead.

Neither team scored another run until the seventh inning when Pierini tripled to left centerfield, driving in two more runs. One batter later, Bryant scored Pierini with a single to centerfield, pushing the Rattlers ahead for good.

On Deck

FAMU returns to Tallahassee for a MEAC Southern Division series versus North Carolina A&T, who currently occupies second place. The series begins on Friday with first-pitch set for 5 p.m.