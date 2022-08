TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University athletics department will host a fan day Saturday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bragg Stadium.

During the event, the FAMU women's indoor volleyball team and the FAMU football team will be at the event. The volleyball team won the 2021 SWAC championship.

Staff from Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare will be providing free health screenings to patrons at the event.