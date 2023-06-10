Florida A&M athletics sets new bar after successful spring

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M baseball team played in last weekend's Gainesville Regional, their third appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

It caps off a spring where track saw athletes advance to NCAA preliminaries, and women's tennis, won the SWAC to play in the NCAA Tournament.

It was a big time spring, and for the Rattlers, it's only up from here.

"The bar has been reset. The new standard starts here," said athletic director Tiffani Sykes. "We only want NCAA Tournament appearances and up in tennis, and in baseball. We want to raise the expectations for all of our teams to have that same experience. I'm really excited a new standard has been set for FAMU baseball and it's only up from here."