Five Florida A&M baseball players set to play in inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Five Florida A&M baseball players will play in this weekend's inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic, a showcase game for baseball players at Historically Black Colleges & Universities that will be shown on national television and played in Seattle alongside MLB All-Star Week.

It's a testament to the Rattlers success, FAMU had an impressive showing in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament this season, and to their talent. Along with Niles, Hunter Viets, Ty Hanchey, Janmikell Bastardo and Ty Jackson are playing.

Five guys who are ready to represent the Orange and Green and show their stuff to MLB scouts and coaches in attendance.

"It really feels good to be able to be able to do that, not only for me but my family as well," said Niles, a shortstop. "From the team standpoint, I'm glad we have a bunch of guys going there, because we've put in the work, so it feels good to have it pay off, and hopefully it leads to some guys getting a chance to play at the next level."

"It's great to be able to represent yourself obviously, but knowing we're doing it for FAMU," added Viets, a pitcher. "Knowing we're doing it for FAMU and all the hard work we've put in and to have a bunch of teammates to share this glory is awesome."

The game played this Friday in Seattle. It starts at 10:30 on the MLB Network. Ken Griffey, Jr. spearheaded the event. His dad will coach, as well as FAMU alum Andre Dawson and others.

