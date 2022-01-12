FAMU's Willie Simmons named coach for inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WTXL) — The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Florida A&M University head coach Willie Simmons as one of the co-head coaches for the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl on Wednesday.

Four conferences will each be represented by its coaching staff, with both teams having two head coaches.

Players from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Southwestern Athletic Conference will make up Team Robinson, which is named after legendary Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson. The coaches for Team Robinson are Gabe Giardina (Albany State University) and Willie Simmons (Florida A&M University).

Players from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference will make up Team Gaither, which is named after legendary Florida A&M football coach Jake Gaither. The coaches for Team Gaither are Damon Wilson (Bowie State University) and Oliver “Buddy” Pough (South Carolina State University).

“The goal of this game is to showcase the immense talent in Black College Football today. These coaches are proven winners,” said BCFHOF Co-Founder and Trustee Doug Williams. “The Board of Trustees felt these coaches could bring out the best in each of these players and also be terrific representatives of the HBCU Legacy Bowl.”

The inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl will take place on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

