FAMU's Jaylyn Scott fears nothing as he prepares for NCAA Track and Field Championships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The NCAA Track and Field Championships begin next week in Eugene, Oregon and among the many schools that will be represented is Florida A&M. Jaylyn Scott will run in the 400-meter hurdles after a personal record run in the prelims last week qualified him for a spot in the national championships.

It’ll be the first time in over a decade that the men’s program will send an athlete to the NCAA Championships. An accomplishment that could stand on its own. But as Scott told ABC 27 he’s not there just to soak in the experience. He’s there to compete and represent Rattler nation on a national stage. Motivated by his faith and the coaches that have pushed him to make it this far there’s nothing he doesn’t feel prepared for.

“I feel like anytime I touch the track no matter what happens there’s no one that can beat me. If they do then that’s just what happens with them but I feel like when I touch the track no one can beat me," Scott said.

“Regardless of what’s going on, he has an even-keel personality. He comes out every single day and he works extremely hard. Nothing phases him, he takes the coaching points and he’s about his business," adds FAMU head track and field coach Skye Dawson

The men's 400-meter hurdles semi-finals are scheduled for Wednesday, June 9, at 7 p.m.