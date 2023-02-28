FAMU women win season home finale against Southern

Watch Now
The Florida A&amp;M women's basketball team defeated Southern University 57-50 Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 in a SWAC contest inside the Al Lawson Center on the campus of FAMU in Tallahassee, Fla.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M women's basketball team defeated Southern University 57-50 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game Monday inside the Al Lawson Center on the campus of FAMU.

Dylan Horton paced FAMU (6-22,4-13 SWAC) with 19 points and five rebounds, while teammate Ahriahna Grizzle followed with 11 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists in the win.

Aleighyah Fontenot led the visiting Jaguars (12-14,9-6 SWAC) with 19 points.

Up next, the Rattlers conclude their 2022-23 season Saturday at rival Bethune-Cookman.

