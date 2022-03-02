FAMU to be featured on NASCAR racecar during Las Vegas race

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University will be featured on racecar during the NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas on March 6.

The partnership between FAMU and New York Racing Team will showcase the Rattler logo on the hood and FAMU branding on their No. 44 Chevrolet piloted by Greg Biffle.

NY Racing Team is owned by Grambling University alumnus, John Cohen, who created the team in 2009.

"It's the best feeling knowing that I can showcase my love for HBCUs in NASCAR," said John Cohen, NY Racing team owner.

The racecar is sponsored by HBCU League Pass+, a streaming service that promotes Historically Black College and Universities' live men’s and women’s sporting events, television shows, marching band competitions and more.

"Urban Edge Network is pleased to present our HBCU League Pass+ in NASCAR featuring

Florida A&M and the world-renowned 'Rattler' branding," said Todd F. Brown, CEO of Urban Edge Network.

HBCU League Pass+ will also continue to sponsor NY Racing throughout the season in select NASCAR Cup Series races.

Chris O'Meara/AP Greg Biffle runs during the second of two NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying auto races Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Sunday's race will be the second race of the season for NY Racing after it competed in the 2022 Daytona 500 with Grambling State on the racecar.

The Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway drops the green flag at 3:30 p.m. eastern time. The race will run 267 laps around the 1.5-mile oval track.