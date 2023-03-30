FAMU softball defeats Mercer, baseball loses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M softball and baseball teams were in action Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

Florida A&M 3, Mercer 2: The Rattlers (9-23) defeated the Bears (12-14) in a non-conference game Wednesday at FAMU’s University Softball Complex in Tallahassee.

Mercer scored two runs in the top of the second inning to take a 2-0 lead. FAMU chipped away at the deficit as Nyah Morgan hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut Mercer’s lead to 2-1.

Melkayla Irvis delivered an RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game at 2-2.

FAMU secured the walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh inning on a bases-loaded walk surrendered by the Bears.

Irvis and Jane’a Mobley each had two hits for the Rattlers, while Grace Prom led Mercer with a hit and two RBI.

Lauryn Peppers got the start in the circle for FAMU and pitched a complete game by going seven innings, gave up four hits, two earned runs, four walks and registered eight strikeouts for her third win of the season.

Up next, FAMU returns to Southwestern Athletic Conference action with a series against Mississippi Valley State beginning Friday at FAMU.

BASEBALL

Troy 12, Florida A&M 2: The Trojans defeated the host Rattlers in seven innings of a non-conference game Wednesday at Moore-Kittles Field in Tallahassee.

Troy (19-7) led the majority of the game. Leading 6-2 entering the top of the seventh inning, Troy scored six runs to take a 12-2 lead.

The game ended after the bottom of the seventh inning via the run rule.

FAMU’s Jared Weber and an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first inning and Ty Hanchey added an RBI double in the bottom of the third inning.

Ty Jackson posted two hits for FAMU.

Troy’s William Sullivan had two hits with three RBI, while Kyle Mock and Caleb Bartolero each posted three hits.

Mock had two RBI, Bartolero had an RBI, while Lance Gardiner and Ethan Kavanagh each had a hit with two RBI in the victory.

Up next, FAMU travels to Daytona Beach to play SWAC and in-state rival Bethune-Cookman in a three-game series beginning Friday.

