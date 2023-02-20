Florida A&M softball, baseball teams drop games Sunday

(WTXL) — The Florida A&M baseball and softball teams played in games Sunday.

BASEBALL

Florida A&M 3, Eastern Illinois 0: The Panthers (3-0) completed the series sweep against the Rattlers (0-3) Sunday at Moore-Kittles Field in Tallahassee.

Eastern Illinois scored a run in the first, second and eighth innings.

Both teams tallied seven hits.

EIU's Cole Gober posted a hit with an RBI, while Jared Evans each had an RBI double.

FAMU's Tre Simmons, Zach Morea and Cameron Kelly pitched during the game.

Eastern Illinois' Ky Hampton pitched six innings, gave up seven hits, no earned walks and posted five strikeouts for the win.

Jonathon Hanscom pitched three scoreless innings in relief for the Panthers.

FAMU returns to play Tuesday with a 4 p.m. home game against Mercer.

SOFTBALL

Southeastern Louisiana 9, Florida A&M 0: The Lions (9-0) secured a run rule win in five innings against the Rattlers (2-8) at the Mardi Gras Mambo Invitational Sunday inside the Youngsville Sports Complex in Youngsville, Louisiana.

Kyah Morgan had a double, while Jane'a Mobley and Lauryn Peppers each had a hit for the Rattlers.

Bailey Krolczyk led Southeastern Louisiana with two hits, a three run home run, a run scored and three RBI.

Leah Marshall pitched four innings for the Lions, gave up two hits, no earned runs and registered five strikeouts for the win.

Lainee Bailey pitched an inning of relief for the Lions and gave up a hit, zero runs and posted a strikeout.

FAMU returns to play Wednesday with a 3 p.m. game at Florida State's Seminole Softball Complex against North Florida.