FAMU men's basketball drops season opener versus Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (famuathletics.com) — The Rattlers didn't earn the outcome they wanted but showed signs of what's to come this season following the 67-57 loss at Kansas State.

Tale of Two Halves

The Rattlers played the Wildcats extremely tough in the first half after entering the half down only three points, 33-30. Defensively, the Rattlers held the Wildcats to 31% from the field and outrebounded them 20-17. On the offensive side of the ball, the Rattlers shot 46% from the field and had five assists.

In the second half, the Rattlers went back and forth with the Wildcats until the 13:28 mark, which the Rattlers saw their final lead of the game go away. The Rattlers and Wildcats swapped with their field goal shooting performance as the Rattlers shot 38% and the Wildcats shot 57%. The Wildcats also outrebounded the Rattlers 18-12 in the second.

MJ Randolph Balled Out

Randolph led the Rattlers with 27-points, tying his career-high, off 10-17 shooting and going 6-7 from the free-throw line. Randolph also added the team's second-most rebounds (7) and led the team in assists with 6.

Team Leaders

Points - 27, MJ Randolph

Rebounds - 9, Chase Barrs

Assists - 6, MJ Randolph

Steals - 1, 4 Tied

Blocks - 1, 2 Tied

The Rattlers return to Tallahassee Monday, Nov. 15, for their home-opener versus LeMoyne-Owen College.