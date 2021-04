TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University football team will hold an open practice on Saturday, April 3 at Bragg Memorial Stadium. The festivities will begin at 2 p.m.

Fans will be allowed to attend the event, but seating is limited due to construction on the East Side of the stadium and will need to continue practicing social distancing due to COVID-19.

The open practice will also be streamed live on YouTube by searching "Rattlers Boosters 2021" or by clicking here.