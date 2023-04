TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Spring practice for the Florida A&M football team came to a close on Saturday with practice number 15, the Orange & Green spring game inside Bragg Memorial Stadium.

In a battle that needed extra time, Team Green would get the win 21-15 over Team Orange in triple overtime.

A successful spring now ends for the Rattlers who will open up their 2023 season on September 3rd, in Miami Gardens against Jackson State.