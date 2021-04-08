FAMU football announces future Power Five, Group of Five opponents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University Athletics announced some of their future matchups that include Group of Five and Power Five football teams, on Wednesday.

In June 2020, FAMU accepted membership into the Southwestern Athletic Conference and begin its journey as a full member of the conference in the Fall of 2021.

Conference action will pit FAMU against Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Grambling State, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State, Prairie View A&M, Southern University, Texas Southern, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and preparation for those matchups will be key.

To assist in that area, Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Southeastern Conference (SEC), Sun Belt Conference, and Conference USA competition fill FAMU's upcoming non-conference calendars for many years to come.

FAMU also announced the return of traditional meetings with Fort Valley ('21) and Albany State ('22), both of which FAMU shares a longstanding history.

Future Opponents (Non-Conference)

2021



September 11: Fort Valley State University

September 18: University of South Florida

October 9: South Carolina State University

2022



August 27: University of North Carolina

September 10: Albany State University

October 8: South Carolina State University

2023



September 9: University of South Florida

7 October South Carolina State University

2024



August 31: Troy University

September 7: University of Miami

2025



August 30: University of South Alabama

October 11: University of Florida

2026



September 10: University of Miami

2027



September 2: University of Alabama-Birmingham

September 18: University of South Florida

2028



September 9: University of Georgia

