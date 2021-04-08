FAMU football announces future Power Five, Group of Five opponents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University Athletics announced some of their future matchups that include Group of Five and Power Five football teams, on Wednesday.
In June 2020, FAMU accepted membership into the Southwestern Athletic Conference and begin its journey as a full member of the conference in the Fall of 2021.
Conference action will pit FAMU against Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Alcorn State, Grambling State, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State, Prairie View A&M, Southern University, Texas Southern, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and preparation for those matchups will be key.
To assist in that area, Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Southeastern Conference (SEC), Sun Belt Conference, and Conference USA competition fill FAMU's upcoming non-conference calendars for many years to come.
FAMU also announced the return of traditional meetings with Fort Valley ('21) and Albany State ('22), both of which FAMU shares a longstanding history.
Future Opponents (Non-Conference)
2021
- September 11: Fort Valley State University
- September 18: University of South Florida
- October 9: South Carolina State University
2022
- August 27: University of North Carolina
- September 10: Albany State University
- October 8: South Carolina State University
2023
- September 9: University of South Florida
- 7 October South Carolina State University
2024
- August 31: Troy University
- September 7: University of Miami
2025
- August 30: University of South Alabama
- October 11: University of Florida
2026
- September 10: University of Miami
2027
- September 2: University of Alabama-Birmingham
- September 18: University of South Florida
2028
- September 9: University of Georgia
Renewed and non-renewed "Investing in Champions" members can purchase season tickets for the 2021 Florida A&M football season now. For more information on how to become an "Investing in Champions" member, please click here.