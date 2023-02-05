FAMU defeats Texas Southern in women's basketball game

HOUSTON — The Florida A&M women's basketball team held Texas Southern to just 12.5 percent from 3-point range in a 2-for-16 shooting performance on the way to a 66-55 win over the Lady Tigers on the road Saturday.

The Rattlers (5-16, 3-7) had two players score in double figures, led by Dylan Horton, who had 17 points and three steals. Mide Oriyomi added 16 points, four assists and two steals and Ahriahna Grizzle added nine points and three steals.

Florida A&M's defense held Texas Southern to only 35.9 percent shooting from the field, including 12.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Rattlers also limited Micah Gray to 3-of-16 shooting and nine points in the game.