FAMU baseball wins 4-1 to sweep series against Alabama A&M

TANNER, Ala. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball (12-17, 6-3 SWAC) sweeps the series versus the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, defeating them 4-1 Sunday afternoon.

The Rattlers would waste no time getting on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning as Zeddric Burnham scored for a 1-0 lead. The score would stay that way until the Bulldogs responded in the bottom of the fourth on a single to left-center to score and even the game, 1-1.

Both teams saw good pitching as neither team would affect the score until FAMU had runs in the top of the eighth inning. Burnham singled to left field to bring home Griffin Long before LJ Bryant reached on a fielding error, and Burnham scored. The inning's final run came from Ty Hanchey reaching on a fielder's choice, allowing Joseph Pierini to score for the three-run advantage.

Neither team added a run during the ninth and final inning, and the Rattlers would close out the 4-1 decision and take the series.

Burnham led the Rattlers with a 3-for-4 day and one RBI and two runs scored, while Long was 1-of-1 and a run scored. Pierini went 2-for-3 with a run scored to round out the top offensive performers. Keyln Fox started and threw eight innings, allowing one earned run and striking out three to move to 2-2, and Morea pitched one inning and struck out two to take the save.

The Rattlers will be back in action Tuesday versus the Florida Gators in Gainesville at 6 p.m.