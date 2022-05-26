Watch
FAMU baseball secures walk-off win in 10th inning at SWAC tournament

Rattlers advance in tournament
Gary McCullough/AP
Florida A&M infielder Robert Robinson (3) during an NCAA baseball game against Florida on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Posted at 11:10 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 23:10:49-04

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Robert Robinson hit a clutch RBI single in the 10th inning to give Florida A&M Baseball a 5-4 win against Prairie View in the SWAC Tournament.

The Rattlers scored first at the bottom of the first on an RBI double by Ty Hanchey to take a 1-0 lead.

The Panthers tied the game 1-1 on an RBI ground out at the top of the fifth. The score remained 1-1 until the top of the eighth, when the Panthers took the lead on an RBI double to go up 2-1.

The Rattlers battled back, scoring two runs at the bottom of the eighth.

Ty Hanchey hit his second RBI double to make it a 4-2 game.

Hanchey crossed home plate on a SAC fly by LJ Bryant to make it 4-3. The Rattlers tied the game at the bottom of the ninth on an RBI bunt by Will Brown to make it 4-4.

