FAMU baseball secures walk-off win in 10th inning at SWAC tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Robert Robinson hit a clutch RBI single in the 10th inning to give Florida A&M Baseball a 5-4 win against Prairie View in the SWAC Tournament.

The Rattlers scored first at the bottom of the first on an RBI double by Ty Hanchey to take a 1-0 lead.

The Panthers tied the game 1-1 on an RBI ground out at the top of the fifth. The score remained 1-1 until the top of the eighth, when the Panthers took the lead on an RBI double to go up 2-1.

The Rattlers battled back, scoring two runs at the bottom of the eighth.

Ty Hanchey hit his second RBI double to make it a 4-2 game.

Hanchey crossed home plate on a SAC fly by LJ Bryant to make it 4-3. The Rattlers tied the game at the bottom of the ninth on an RBI bunt by Will Brown to make it 4-4.