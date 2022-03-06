FAMU Baseball goes 0-2 in doubleheader with Ball State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball go 0-2 in a doubleheader against Ball State Saturday afternoon at Moore-Kittles Field, dropping game one 7-4 and game two 6-1.

Game one

The Rattlers got out to an early 1-0 lead on an LJ Bryant two-run home run in the first inning. The Cardinals got on the board on an RBI double to make it 2-1. The Cardinals eventually tied the game and took the lead with solo home runs in the third and fifth to make it a 3-2 ball game. Ball State scored two more runs in the fifth inning to extend their lead 5-2. The Rattlers reached home plate at the bottom of the fifth, making it a 5-4 game, but that was as close as they would get.

LJ Bryant led the Rattlers in runs (2), hits (3), RBIs (3), and a solo home run.

Game two

The second game was all Ball State, as they registered eight hits in the contest. The Rattlers struggled offensively, only bringing in two hits from Ty Hanchey and Grant Rowell. The Rattlers lone run came at the bottom of the seventh.

The Rattlers (5-7) return to action tomorrow in the final game of the Series at 1 p.m.