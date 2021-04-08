FAMU baseball falls to No. 12 Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — Florida A&M (10-17, 4-0 MEAC) suffered 10-0 setback in seven innings to the 12th ranked Florida Gators (20-9, 5-4 SEC), Wednesday night at Florida Ballpark.

FAMU struggled to get much going at the plate, being limited to two hits on the evening. Meanwhile, the Gators roughed up the Rattlers' pitching plating 10 runs on 12 hits.

Although the Rattler bats were silenced, it didn't necessarily mean that FAMU wasn't able to get runners on base. FAMU displayed remarkable discipline at the plate drawing 10 walks. The Rattlers, however, loaded the bases three times and left 13 runners on base.

Octavien Moyer and Seyjuan Lawrence accounted for the Rattlers' hits. Moyer went 1-for-3 with a single. He also stole a base. Lawrence went 1-for-4 with a single.

Khalil Wilson (0-3) was saddled with the loss, allowing five runs on four hits in 1.1 innings of work.

On Deck

FAMU return to Tallahassee to begin four-game Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) series versus Norfolk State on Friday, April 9. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.