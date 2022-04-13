FAMU baseball falls to Mercer in close contest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M baseball (15-19, 9-3 SWAC) falls to Mercer University 4-3 in a mid-week match-up at Moore-Kittles Field Tuesday evening.

Mercer took an early 2-0 lead at the top of the first, scoring two runs on three hits. The Rattlers got on the board at the bottom of the third on a ground out, allowing Camden Hart to cross home plate.

The Rattlers tied the game in the same inning on an RBI single by Joseph Pierini. Solo home runs in the fourth and sixth by the Bears gave them a 4-2 advantage.