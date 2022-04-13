Watch
FAMU baseball falls to Mercer in close contest

Game at Moore-Kittles Field Tuesday
Joseph Pierini
Vasha Hunt/AP
Florida A&M infielder Joseph Pierini (19) during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Joseph Pierini
Posted at 11:20 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 23:20:48-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M baseball (15-19, 9-3 SWAC) falls to Mercer University 4-3 in a mid-week match-up at Moore-Kittles Field Tuesday evening.

Mercer took an early 2-0 lead at the top of the first, scoring two runs on three hits. The Rattlers got on the board at the bottom of the third on a ground out, allowing Camden Hart to cross home plate.

The Rattlers tied the game in the same inning on an RBI single by Joseph Pierini. Solo home runs in the fourth and sixth by the Bears gave them a 4-2 advantage.

