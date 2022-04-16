Watch
FAMU Baseball falls to Jackson State in series finale

FAMU Athletics
Posted at 5:31 PM, Apr 16, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball (16-21, 10-5 SWAC) falls to Jackson State 8-2 in the series finale at Moore-Kittles Field Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers struck first, scoring two runs to take a 2-0 lead at the top of the first. The Rattlers got on the board on an unearned run by Ty Hanchey to make it a 2-1 game. The Rattlers scored again at the bottom of the fifth on an RBI triple by Evan Badger to make it a 4-2 game. JSU maintained the lead the rest of the game and extended their lead in the seventh and eighth innings.

The Rattlers are back in action Tuesday for a home match-up against South Florida at 4 p.m.

