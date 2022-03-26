FAMU baseball defeats Mississippi Valley State 20-3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (famuathletics.com) — Florida A&M baseball win again in dominating fashion defeating Mississippi Valley State 20-3 at Moore-Kittles Field.

The Rattlers got out to a 1-0 lead on an RBI ground out by LJ Bryant to advance Zeddric Burnham across home plate. But it was the second inning that essentially sealed the game for the Rattlers. The Rattlers scored nine runs on ten hits at the bottom of the second inning, on a Ty Dunar two-RBI single with bases loaded to go up 3-0. Zeddric Burnham added one more on an RBI single. Then Joseph Pierini tripled to right center, bringing Burnham and Dunbar across home plate to extend the Rattlers lead 6-0. The Rattlers made it a 12-0 game when Grant Rowell hit a two-RBI double to right field at the bottom of the third.

Rowell's five RBIs in the game puts him at a team-high 17 for the season.

The Rattlers (8-16, 2-3) look to complete the sweep as they conclude their series versus Diamond Devils Sunday at 1 p.m.