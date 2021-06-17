FAMU alumnus Terry Jefferson receives Pioli Family Fund Grant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University alumnus and football standout Terry Jefferson was one of the first two recipients of the Pioli Family Fund for Historically Black Colleges and Universities Coaches and Scouts on Tuesday.

The fund was established last fall to help young football coaches and scouts pursue career advancement opportunities.

Jefferson earned two degrees while attending FAMU. The Miami native received his bachelor’s in health and leisure fitness in 2018 and obtained a master’s degree in sports management in 2019.

“I am so thankful to be recognized by the Pioli Family Fund,” said Jefferson. “This fund will also pave the way for me to create other opportunities for young African American coaches in this business who strive to make it to the highest levels of coaching football.”

Jefferson will receive a $6,000 grant from the Pioli Family Fund as the money can be used for expenses related to their professional development, according to the family fund.

He is currently a recruiting coordinator with the University of Miami Hurricanes.

The FAMU standout was one of two people to receive the honor on Tuesday, with the other being James Bullock III, a scouting apprentice with the Los Angeles Rams.

Scott Pioli, a former college coach and longtime executive in the National Football League, along with his family, established the endowed fund to create more opportunities for men and women affiliated with HBCUs in the game of football.

When the fund was announced last October, Pioli said it was the family’s hope that it would “serve Black coaches and scouts from HBCUs with career aspirations in football” as a tool to help make the game better.