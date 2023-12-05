FAMU Alum, ABC News President Kim Godwin to deliver graduation address

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — ABC News President Kim Godwin will help Florida A&M University celebrate the Fall class of 2023. Godwin, who is also an alum of the university will deliver the keynote speech at a ceremony later this month.

In a statement from the university, Dr. Larry Robinson said “her words of encouragement and superlative career will inspire our graduates and others in attendance to achieve far beyond their dreams."

Godwin is a 1984 graduate of the FAMU School of Journalism & Graphic Communications department. In 2021, she was named president of ABC News, making her the first woman and person of color to lead a broadcast network.

“As a proud Rattler, I am deeply honored to deliver the Fall 2023 commencement speech,” Godwin said. “I first set foot on campus as a shy 16-year-old, but FAMU gave me the tools I needed to get to where I am today. I am also grateful to receive the honorary doctorate degree, which I dedicate to the next generation of bold, straightforward journalists to uncover their greatest potential.”

Godwin will deliver her keynote speech on December 15 at the Al Lawson Center. According to the university, more than 650 students are expected to participate in the ceremony.