Excitement building for Florida A&M basketball for first games in SWAC Conference

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — MEN

It’s a new year on the calendar, but it’s still a year of firsts for Florida A&M Athletics. The Rattlers men and women’s basketball teams now getting their first opportunity to take the Rattler basketball brand into the SWAC Conference.

And for a team that hasn’t played a game in two weeks. Combine that anticipation with the excitement of getting the first conference game under their belts. FAMU head men's basketball coach Robert McCullum doesn’t have to create too much motivation for his guys to get ready for the Wildcats. But he’s found one extrinsic motivator to hammer home the point of turning a new leaf in the second half of their season.

“It certainly won’t take much to get our guys up for that game. But the fact that we haven't played in almost two weeks, first conference game, they know the importance of conference play," McCullum told ABC 27. "What I’ve emphasized is hey these are one of two teams picked above us in the preseason poll. Now that doesn’t mean a whole lot. But every chance we get I try to use that as additional motivation.”

FAMU and Bethune-Cookman tip off Monday at 7:30 in Daytona Beach.

