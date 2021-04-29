Errors hurt Rattlers in midweek loss to North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — Florida A&M struggled defensively, committing six errors in a 16-6 loss to the University of North Florida on Wednesday afternoon at Dusty Rhodes Field at Harmon Stadium.

Octavien Moyer led the Rattlers at the plate, accounting for two of FAMU's eight hits. Moyer went 2-for-4 with a double and one run scored.

FAMU opened with a bang as Moyer sent a ball to deep left field for a leadoff double. After Ethan Mangum laid a sacrifice bunt down to move Moyer over to third base, LJ Bryant brought him home on a groundout to second.

The Rattlers a shaky second inning, defensively. FAMU committed three errors which resulted in three unearned runs for the Ospreys, giving them a 3-1 lead.

LJ Bryant and Jared Weber gave the Rattlers a spark in the fourth inning, leading off with back-to-back singles. Seyjuan Lawrence dropped down the Rattlers' second sacrifice bunt to move both runners to second and third. Grant Rowell followed that up with a sharply hit ball to centerfield, scoring both runners to toe the game at 3-3.

With the Rattlers trailing 11-3 in the top of the seventh inning, freshman Miles Watson smashed his first collegiate homerun with a three-run shot over the left field to pull the Rattlers within five runs.

However, UNF tacked on five more runs in their final at-bat to wrap up the victory in seven innings. The Ospreys picked up 13 hits on the day.

Josh Wilson got the start for the Rattlers, working 1.2 innings, allowing three runs on two hits while striking out one batter. Zach Morea (3-1) was saddled with his first loss of the season after surrendering three runs on three hits in 1.1 innings of work in relief.

On Deck

FAMU travels to Norfolk, Va. for a weekend series with Norfolk State in a battle of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference's (MEAC) division leaders, April 30-May 2. Friday's series opener will be broadcast on ESPNU with first pitch set for 4 p.m.