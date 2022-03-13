Defense showing promise given high expectations for Willie Simmons, Florida A&M football

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On the highest of seven hills the Florida A&M football team is taking some time off to decompress and evaluate for the second half of the spring schedule as the Rattlers hit spring break.

But so far head coach Willie Simmons has seen a lot of growth and progress from his team through their first six practices. Among the notable standouts are the Rattlers defense. A unit that was highly-touted last season who seems to be picking things up right where they left off. But with high expectations comes high responsibility and Simmons knows that all the potential in the world won’t amount to anything if his guys don’t apply it on the field when the time matters.

"It’s always a strength. I think championship teams are built on good defenses. And we did a phenomenal job last season. But again it’s growing and improving. Figuring things out that we can do better and then try to take advantage of our strengths on that side of the ball," said Simmons. "So again we have a lot of talented young men. We brought a few young guys into the fold and we have the makings of a dominant defense. But again we can’t rest. The work we put in every single day, our attention to detail , our dynasty will determine whether we’re a dominant defensive unit or not.”

FAMU returns to practice March 23rd with their spring game slated for April 9th.