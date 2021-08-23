Defense shines in Florida A&M football's second team scrimmage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — We are just two weeks away from the start of the season for Florida A&M football and on Sunday afternoon the Rattlers were hard at work in fall camp scrimmage number two.

The scrimmage marked another opportunity for head coach Willie Simmons to evaluate his team’s progress as September fifth’s season opener against Jackson State draws closer. He was happy to see the defense step up and flip the script from their first scrimmage last weekend. But says he saw a lot of maturity from some of his underclassmen on the offensive side of the ball as well.

“I thought the defense came out with a lot of energy today. Last week the offense kind of had their way and as you would expect the defense came out and responded in a major way," Simmons said. "I thought they performed well and didn;t give up as many big plays as they did last week. Offensively we did some good things to start out. I thought Junior (Muratovic) did a good job being efficient with the football. He made some big plays extending the play with his legs. And checking the ball down which is impressive to see from a freshman quarterback.”

Florida A&M and Jackson State will open up their season Sunday September 5th in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami.

