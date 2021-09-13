Defense anchors a well-needed win for Florida A&M football

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M football fans waited almost two long years to see their rattlers back inside the confines of Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday. And the Rattlers defense, picking up right where it left off in it’s week one loss to Jackson State.

Surrendering only a touchdown in their 34-7 win, FAMU held the Fort Valley State offense to 244 yards while forcing three fumbles and grabbing two interceptions. Head coach Willie Simmons knew his defense would be the cornerstone to his team’s success. And following win number one of the season Saturday night, Simmons and Rattler linebacker Deonte Williams broke down how they were able to have their way on the defensive side of the ball.

“I thought our guys did a great job. They stopped the run which is always the number one thing we want to do," Simmons said after the game. "And we talk about creating turnovers and tackles for loss, and disrupting the quarterback. So I thought they accomplished all those.”

“ I just feel like we played together when we were out there. We play for each other. If we don’t know something we talk to each other and it usually helps us play fast and play without thinking," Williams added. "It helps us get to the ball better and create turnovers.”

FAMU’s next game will take them down to Tampa for a matchup with South Florida this upcoming Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

