Brooks ignites second-half efforts at Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — The Florida A&M women's basketball team met Tulsa for the first time in program history Wednesday (Nov. 17), and the matchup went to the Golden Hurricane, 79-54.

Early struggles from the floor limited FAMU to a pair of field goals in the opening quarter -- both recorded by Dylan Horton -- while the Golden Hurricane shot 50 percent (8-for-16) to take a 19-5 edge. The Rattlers could not regain their footing after the frame, though there were several highlights.

The Rattlers pulled within 13 after back-to-back buckets saw Anisah Douglas swish a trey before assisting Caylan Jones on a jumper, and an evenly-matched third-quarter featured 19 points from both sides.

Malerie Brooks was a key element in FAMU's second-half improvement, which saw the team increase its offensive production from 13 points in the opening half to 41 in the latter.

The sophomore captain came out of halftime firing on all cylinders, as a deep trey led to five consecutive makes. Brooks finished the game 5-for-7, with a trio of 3-pointers, en route to a game-high 16 points. She even completed a four-play with 4:57 remaining to settle things at 65-47.

Horton also finished in double-figures with 15 points while Douglas notched nine rebounds.

The Rattlers' week continues at Memphis Saturday at 3 p.m.