Bell banks buzzer beater at Bethune-Cookman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — Repeat the following statement, five times, really fast: Maleaha Bell banked the buzzer-beating bucket at Bethune-Cookman.

Florida A&M's journey through the Southwestern Athletic Conference began with a nail-biting 70-68 win over its in-state rival, where the redshirt-junior guard propelled her team to its first success of the season with .7 seconds on the clock. The New Year opener also captured head coach Shalon Pillow's first career win as well as career-high points for Dylan Horton and Anisja Harris. The latter swished a 3-pointer to tie things at 68-all with less than a second remaining.

Horton finished the night with 22 points and seven rebounds while Harris notched 21 and five, respectively. FAMU outscored the Wildcats, 24-14, in the final quarter while limiting the home side to just eight field-goal attempts.