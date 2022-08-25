Beal joins Florida A&M University athletics broadcast network

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University announced Sunday that Melvin Beal is the new play-by-play analyst and coaches show host for Rattler athletics on the university's media platforms.
Beal will assume the role of play-by-play analyst from Michael Thomas.
According to the Strong & Jones Funeral Home in Tallahassee, Thomas, age 64, died Aug. 1.
Thomas was a longtime fixture on FAMU athletic broadcasts on the radio.
FAMU athletics notes in a news release Beal has a history as a broadcast television journalist and college football announcer.
Florida A&M Athletics Announces Melvin Beal as New Play-By-Play, Coaches Show Host.#FAMU | #FAMUly | #Rattlers | #FangsUp 🐍 https://t.co/99xFByPcz0— Florida A&M Athletics (@FAMUAthletics) August 21, 2022
According to FAMU, Beal, a native of Tallahassee, is the general manager of WVUP-TV in Tallahassee.
FAMU begins its 2022 college football season Saturday at 8 p.m. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.