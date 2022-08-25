Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsFAMU

Actions

Beal joins Florida A&M University athletics broadcast network

FAMU Florida A&M Rattlers Logo
Courtesy: MGN Online
FAMU Florida A&M Rattlers Logo
FAMU Florida A&M Rattlers Logo
Posted at 3:49 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 15:49:34-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University announced Sunday that Melvin Beal is the new play-by-play analyst and coaches show host for Rattler athletics on the university's media platforms.

Beal will assume the role of play-by-play analyst from Michael Thomas.

According to the Strong & Jones Funeral Home in Tallahassee, Thomas, age 64, died Aug. 1.

Thomas was a longtime fixture on FAMU athletic broadcasts on the radio.

FAMU athletics notes in a news release Beal has a history as a broadcast television journalist and college football announcer.

According to FAMU, Beal, a native of Tallahassee, is the general manager of WVUP-TV in Tallahassee.

FAMU begins its 2022 college football season Saturday at 8 p.m. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming