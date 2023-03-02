Auburn defeats Florida A&M in baseball matchup

AUBURN, Ala. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University baseball team lost to Auburn University 18-8 in seven innings Wednesday at Plainsman Park.

It was a tough start for the visiting Rattlers (3-7) as the Tigers scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Auburn (6-1-1) added two runs in the third and seventh innings and three runs in the fifth inning.

The Rattlers scored a run in the top of the fifth inning and seven runs in the sixth inning.

Will Brown paced FAMU by batting 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run and two RBI, Adam Haidermota had a hit with two RBI, while Jordan Brown and Sebastian Greico each had a hit with an RBI.

Up next, FAMU goes to Atlanta to participate in the Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic beginning Friday against Grambling State for a three game series.