Attention to detail emphasized in Florida A&M's first spring scrimmage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M football held their first scrimmage of the spring season, Saturday afternoon.

The biggest takeaway head coach Willie Simmons wanted to see was his team’s attention to detail. Cleaning up the mistakes and penalties in the Rattlers program will only pay off in the long run as they chase a SWAC title in 2022.

“Play clean football. We talked in detail earlier this week about cleaning up the penalties. We were the most penalized team in FCS football last season," Simmons told ABC 27. "So it’s a first opportunity with officials here to see if we can clean that part of our game up. And as we become a more disciplined football team we’ll be hard to beat.”