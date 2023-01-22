Alcorn State wins SWAC women's basketball game against Florida A&M

LORMAN, Miss. — The Florida A&M women's basketball team got an 18-point showing from the bench, but fell 72-60 to the Alcorn State Lady Braves on the road Saturday.

Dylan Horton led the Rattlers (3-14, 1-5) with 16 points, five assists and three steals. Mide Oriyomi added seven points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks off of the bench and Ivet Subirats helped out with nine points and two steals.

Oriyomi pulled down five offensive rebounds to pace an offense that racked up second chance opportunities for Florida A&M, grabbing 12 boards and turning them into 13 second chance points.

The Florida A&M defense was a problem in Saturday's game, forcing 22 Alcorn State turnovers while committing 21. Those takeaways turned into 22 points on the offensive end of the floor. Horton's three steals led the way individually for the Rattlers.

Cayla Obillo led Alcorn State (5-11,1-4 SWAC) with 19 points and six assists in the victory.