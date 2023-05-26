Watch Now
Alabama State rallies to stun Florida A&M in SWAC baseball tournament

Hornets 9, Rattlers 8
The Florida A&amp;M baseball team saw a three-run lead slip away as Alabama State defeated Florida A&amp;M 9-8 Thursday in the SWAC Baseball Tournament at Mac Nease Baseball Park on the campus of Georgia Tech University.
Posted at 1:28 PM, May 26, 2023
FAMU was the designated away team in the game and held a 6-3 lead after the top of the eighth inning.

The Hornets scored a run in the bottom of the eighth and five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to complete the walk-off victory.

FAMU defeated Prairie View A&M 1-0 Friday morning to remain in the double elimination tournament.

FAMU will clash with Alabama State again Friday at 3 p.m.

