20th win sends Rattler volleyball team to SWAC title match

Posted at 8:20 PM, Nov 19, 2022
HOUSTON, TX. (FAMU ATHLETICS) — The Florida A&M volleyball team is going to the 'ship, the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament championship, where they will defend their 2022 title. The Rattlers' journey through the postseason featured back-to-back straight-set victories over No. 7 Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Nov. 18) and No. 6 Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 19).

The title match pits FAMU against its co-regular season champion, the top-seeded Alabama State. Catch the action live on ESPN3 Sunday (Nov. 20) at 3 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. ET.

Florida A&M 3, Bethune-Cookman 0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-13)
The Wildcats didn't have an answer for FAMU, as eight straight points led to a 16-7 edge in the opening set. Brooke Lynn Watts recorded six kills during the stretch and the SWAC Newcomer of the Year finished with a team-high 17.

The second set also favored Florida A&M, but it required a little more energy than the first; the team eyed an early 8-4 deficit before an Irem Ucar service ace tied things at 11-all. The point fell within a 6-0 scoring Rattler rally, and they never trailed again, despite a pair of ties at 15 and 16.

An 9-2 start to the third propelled Florida A&M to its second SWAC title game in as many years. The decision also stamped back-to-back 20-win seasons for FAMU. Watts' night also captured 18 digs. Dominique Washington added 12 kills and Ucar 37 assists, five kills, and a pair of service aces.

